Días y horarios para los distintos barrios y localidades del Distrito.

La Municipalidad, a través de la Dirección de Ambiente, informó sobre el cronograma de recolección de residuos para Brandsen y todas las localidades del Distrito. Desde el Ejecutivo piden a la comunidad sacar la basura a tiempo para mantener una Ciudad limpia y ordenada

  • LUNES: HÚMEDOS.
  • MARTES: SECOS
  • MIÉRCOLES: HÚMEDOS.
  • JUEVES: HÚMEDOS Y PATOGÉNICOS
  • VIERNES: SECOS
  • SÁBADO: HÚMEDOS

BARRIOS

  • CENTRO: DE 18:30 A 22 HS
  • BAJO BELGRANO: DE 14:00 A 16 HS
  • LAS MANDARINAS: DE 15 A 17 HS
  • LA DOLLY, LA DOLLY 2, LAS AMÉRICAS: DE 10 A 12 HS
  • REPÚBLICA Y LOS PINOS: DE 8 A 10 HS

LOS TILOS, MATADERO

  • LUNES: HÚMEDOS 17:30 – 19:00
  • MARTES: SECOS 17:30 – 19:00
  • MIÉRCOLES: HÚMEDOS Y PATOGÉNICOS 17:30 – 19:00
  • JUEVES: HÚMEDOS 17:30 – 19:00
  • VIERNES: SECOS 17:30 – 19:00
  • SÁBADO: HÚMEDOS 17:30 – 19:00

INFANTA ISABEL, LOS AROMOS, LOS NARANJOS, LAS HIGUERAS, EL SOÑADO 2

  • LUNES: HÚMEDOS 6:00 – 9:00
  • MARTES: SECOS 6:00 – 9:00
  • MIÉRCOLES: HÚMEDOS Y PATOGÉNICOS 6:00 – 9:00
  • JUEVES: HÚMEDOS 6:00 – 9:00
  • VIERNES: SECOS 6:00 – 9:00

EL SOÑADO, ATRÁS DE LA CANCHA DE RUGBY, LA PEPITA, RUTA 54, LA RURAL

  • LUNES: HÚMEDOS (POR LA TARDE)
  • MARTES: SECOS 5:00 – 8:00
  • JUEVES: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00
  • VIERNES: PATOGÉNICOS 5:00 – 8:00
  • SÁBADOS: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00

EL CHAÑAR 2, LAS MALVINAS, BARRIO MENDIZÁBAL

  • LUNES: HÚMEDOS 7:00 – 12:00
  • MIÉRCOLES: HÚMEDOS 7:00 – 12:00
  • VIERNES: HÚMEDOS Y PATOGÉNICOS 7:00 – 12:00
  • SÁBADOS: SECOS 7:00 – 12:00

LA PARADA, LA PLANTACIÓN

  • LUNES: SECOS Y PATOGÉNICOS 14:00 – 18:00
  • MARTES: HÚMEDOS 6:00 – 11:00
  • VIERNES: HÚMEDOS 6:00 – 11:00

LAS ACACIAS, TENIENTE ORIGONE, RUTA 210

  • LUNES: HÚMEDOS Y PATOGÉNICOS 5:00 – 8:00
  • MIÉRCOLES: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00
  • VIERNES: SECOS 5:00 – 8:00
  • SÁBADO: HÚMEDOS 14:00 – 18:00

JEPPENER, ALTAMIRANO

  • LUNES: HÚMEDOS Y PATOGÉNICOS 5:00 – 8:00
  • MARTES: SECOS 5:00 – 8:00
  • MIÉRCOLES: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00
  • JUEVES: SECOS 5:00 – 8:00
  • VIERNES: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00

GÓMEZ

  • LUNES: PATOGÉNICOS 5:00 – 8:00
  • MARTES: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00
  • JUEVES: HÚMEDOS 5:00-8:00; SECOS (POR LA TARDE CADA 15 DÍAS)
  • SÁBADO: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00

GOLONDRINAS, OLIDEN.

  • LUNES: HÚMEDOS Y PATOGÉNICOS 5:00 – 8:00
  • MARTES: SECOS 5:00 – 8:00 (POR LA TARDE CADA 15 DÍAS)
  • MIÉRCOLES: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00
  • VIERNES: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00

LA POSADA

  • MARTES: HÚMEDOS – SECOS 5:00 – 8:00 (POR LA TARDE CADA 15 DÍAS)
  • JUEVES: HÚMEDOS 5:00-8:00
  • SÁBADO: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00

