Días y horarios para los distintos barrios y localidades del Distrito.
La Municipalidad, a través de la Dirección de Ambiente, informó sobre el cronograma de recolección de residuos para Brandsen y todas las localidades del Distrito. Desde el Ejecutivo piden a la comunidad sacar la basura a tiempo para mantener una Ciudad limpia y ordenada
- LUNES: HÚMEDOS.
- MARTES: SECOS
- MIÉRCOLES: HÚMEDOS.
- JUEVES: HÚMEDOS Y PATOGÉNICOS
- VIERNES: SECOS
- SÁBADO: HÚMEDOS
BARRIOS
- CENTRO: DE 18:30 A 22 HS
- BAJO BELGRANO: DE 14:00 A 16 HS
- LAS MANDARINAS: DE 15 A 17 HS
- LA DOLLY, LA DOLLY 2, LAS AMÉRICAS: DE 10 A 12 HS
- REPÚBLICA Y LOS PINOS: DE 8 A 10 HS
LOS TILOS, MATADERO
- LUNES: HÚMEDOS 17:30 – 19:00
- MARTES: SECOS 17:30 – 19:00
- MIÉRCOLES: HÚMEDOS Y PATOGÉNICOS 17:30 – 19:00
- JUEVES: HÚMEDOS 17:30 – 19:00
- VIERNES: SECOS 17:30 – 19:00
- SÁBADO: HÚMEDOS 17:30 – 19:00
INFANTA ISABEL, LOS AROMOS, LOS NARANJOS, LAS HIGUERAS, EL SOÑADO 2
- LUNES: HÚMEDOS 6:00 – 9:00
- MARTES: SECOS 6:00 – 9:00
- MIÉRCOLES: HÚMEDOS Y PATOGÉNICOS 6:00 – 9:00
- JUEVES: HÚMEDOS 6:00 – 9:00
- VIERNES: SECOS 6:00 – 9:00
EL SOÑADO, ATRÁS DE LA CANCHA DE RUGBY, LA PEPITA, RUTA 54, LA RURAL
- LUNES: HÚMEDOS (POR LA TARDE)
- MARTES: SECOS 5:00 – 8:00
- JUEVES: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00
- VIERNES: PATOGÉNICOS 5:00 – 8:00
- SÁBADOS: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00
EL CHAÑAR 2, LAS MALVINAS, BARRIO MENDIZÁBAL
- LUNES: HÚMEDOS 7:00 – 12:00
- MIÉRCOLES: HÚMEDOS 7:00 – 12:00
- VIERNES: HÚMEDOS Y PATOGÉNICOS 7:00 – 12:00
- SÁBADOS: SECOS 7:00 – 12:00
LA PARADA, LA PLANTACIÓN
- LUNES: SECOS Y PATOGÉNICOS 14:00 – 18:00
- MARTES: HÚMEDOS 6:00 – 11:00
- VIERNES: HÚMEDOS 6:00 – 11:00
LAS ACACIAS, TENIENTE ORIGONE, RUTA 210
- LUNES: HÚMEDOS Y PATOGÉNICOS 5:00 – 8:00
- MIÉRCOLES: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00
- VIERNES: SECOS 5:00 – 8:00
- SÁBADO: HÚMEDOS 14:00 – 18:00
JEPPENER, ALTAMIRANO
- LUNES: HÚMEDOS Y PATOGÉNICOS 5:00 – 8:00
- MARTES: SECOS 5:00 – 8:00
- MIÉRCOLES: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00
- JUEVES: SECOS 5:00 – 8:00
- VIERNES: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00
GÓMEZ
- LUNES: PATOGÉNICOS 5:00 – 8:00
- MARTES: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00
- JUEVES: HÚMEDOS 5:00-8:00; SECOS (POR LA TARDE CADA 15 DÍAS)
- SÁBADO: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00
GOLONDRINAS, OLIDEN.
- LUNES: HÚMEDOS Y PATOGÉNICOS 5:00 – 8:00
- MARTES: SECOS 5:00 – 8:00 (POR LA TARDE CADA 15 DÍAS)
- MIÉRCOLES: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00
- VIERNES: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00
LA POSADA
- MARTES: HÚMEDOS – SECOS 5:00 – 8:00 (POR LA TARDE CADA 15 DÍAS)
- JUEVES: HÚMEDOS 5:00-8:00
- SÁBADO: HÚMEDOS 5:00 – 8:00
