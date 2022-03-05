05 de marzo 2022: Se registraron 5 casos positivos de Covid-19 en Brandsen. 1 recuperado. 10 son los casos activos en seguimiento

Por
InfoBrandsen
-
863

SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA

Total acumulado al 05 de marzo a las 13:30hs.


Total acumulado al 4 de marzo a las 13:30hs.

Total acumulado al 3 de marzo a las 13:30hs.

Total acumulado al 2 de marzo a las 13:30hs.

Total acumulado al 1 de marzo a las 13:30hs.

GRÁFICOS ACUMULADOS POR MES HASTA FEBRERO 2022

Partes epidemiológicos de febrero 2022 y gráficos acumulados por mes

Comunidad InfoBrandsen
WhatsApp: 2223508499 Unite a nuestro grupo
Envianos un mail a: info@infobrandsen.com.ar
Seguinos en Instagram: InfoBrandsen
Seguinos en FaceBook: InfoBrandsen
Seguinos en Twitter: @InfoBrandsen

Comentarios Facebook

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor