SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA | Total acumulado al 6 de octubre a las 13:30hs.
SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA | Total acumulado al 5 de octubre a las 13:30hs.
SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA | Total acumulado al 4 de octubre a las 13:30hs.
SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA | Total acumulado al 3 de octubre a las 13:30hs.
SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA | Total acumulado al 2 de octubre a las 13:30hs.
SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA | Total acumulado al 1 de octubre a las 13:30hs.
GRÁFICOS ACUMULADOS POR MES HASTA SEPTIEMBRE 2021
Comunidad InfoBrandsen
WhatsApp: 2223508499 Unite a nuestro grupo
Envianos un mail a: info@infobrandsen.com.ar
Seguinos en Instagram: InfoBrandsen
Seguinos en FaceBook: InfoBrandsen
Seguinos en Twitter: @InfoBrandsen
Comentarios Facebook