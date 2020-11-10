SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA
Total acumulado al 10 de noviembre a las 13.30 hs.
SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA
Total acumulado al 9 de noviembre a las 13.30 hs.
SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA
Total acumulado al 8 de noviembre a las 13.30 hs.
SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA
Total acumulado al 7 de noviembre a las 13.30 hs.
SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA
Total acumulado al 6 de noviembre a las 13.30 hs.
SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA
Total acumulado al 5 de noviembre a las 13.30 hs
SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA
Total acumulado al 4 de noviembre a las 13.30 hs.
SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA
Total acumulado al 3 de noviembre a las 13.30 hs.
SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA
Total acumulado al 2 de noviembre a las 13.30 hs.
SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA
Total acumulado al 1 de noviembre a las 13.30 hs.
SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA (DÍA A DÍA) DE LOS MESES ANTERIORES:
OCTUBRE: https://www.infobrandsen.com.ar/2020/10/31/situacion-epidemiologica-mes-de-octubre/
SEPTIEMBRE: https://www.infobrandsen.com.ar/2020/09/30/situacion-epidemiologica-mes-de-septiembre/
AGOSTO: https://www.infobrandsen.com.ar/2020/08/31/situacion-epidemiologica-mes-de-agosto/
JULIO: https://www.infobrandsen.com.ar/2020/08/01/situacion-epidemiologica-mes-de-julio/
JUNIO: https://www.infobrandsen.com.ar/2020/07/01/situacion-epidemiologica-mes-de-junio/
Dirección de prensa | Municipalidad de Brandsen | Tel: 02223-442201 int. 148 | prensa@brandsen.gob.ar | Visite área de prensa
Chicos averiguen xq Anses dice que habré su atención virtual si no hace nada